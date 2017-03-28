VIDEO: Deputy saves injured driver from burning car

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:Mar 28 2017 11:07AM CDT

Updated:Mar 28 2017 03:41PM CDT

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Okla. (FOX 26) - An Oklahoma deputy is being hailed as a hero after saving the life of a driver from a burning car. His actions were all caught on camera.

According to authorities, deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s office were called to an injury accident. Right after this, dispatchers told responding deputies that the car was on fire and that the driver was trapped.

Deputy Duniphin was reportedly the first deputy to arrive on the scene and rushed to the burning car. The deputy noticed the driver's leg was injured, meaning he would not be able to walk away from the crash site. He then helped the driver, by dragging him by the shirt away from the flames.  The man was then airlifted to a Tulsa hospital. A big salute to that deputy--a true life saver! 

 


