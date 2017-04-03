Python hunters nab 15-foot snake in Florida Everglades

Python hunters Nicholas Banos and Leonardo Sanchez wrangled a 15-foot python, Saturday, April 1, 2017. [Courtesy: Nicholas Banos]
 
Posted:Apr 03 2017 09:28PM CDT

Updated:Apr 04 2017 09:32AM CDT

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Two python hunters captured a massive python in the Florida Everglades over the weekend.

The state has licensed python hunters as part of the the South Florida python pilot program, called the Everglades’ Python Challenge.  On Saturday, hunters Nicholas Banos and Leonardo Sanchez wrangled a 15-foot python, which is the largest one caught this season, so far.

Burmese pythons have been destroying public land and are top of the food chain in the ecosystem, so the South Florida Water Management District approved the program funding, designed to incentivize private parties who help eliminate the snakes.

Snake wranglers have 60 days to catch the snakes. Participants are being paid minimum wage hourly rate, up to eight hours daily, with an additional $50 payment for pythons measuring up to four feet.

Wranglers capturing a bigger snake will earn an extra $25 for each foot measured above four feet. 


