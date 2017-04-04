NJ teen accepted to all 8 Ivy League schools

Columbia University (file)
Columbia University (file)

Posted:Apr 04 2017 08:48AM CDT

Updated:Apr 04 2017 11:04AM CDT

DENVILLE, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey high school senior has her pick of any Ivy League school, plus Stanford University.

Ifeoma White-Thorpe, 17, says she was accepted into all eight Ivy League colleges and universities, in addition to Stanford.

White-Thorpe heads the student government and takes Advanced Placement courses at Morris Hills High School. She says she wants to study biology and go into global health policy but hasn't decided which school to attend.

She says the decision could come down to which school offers the most financial aid.

Her parents, Andre and Patricia White-Thorpe, say the decision is up to her.

The Ivy League is made of up Brown University, Columbia University, Cornell University, Dartmouth College, Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania, Princeton University and Yale University.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories