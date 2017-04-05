Drugmaker recalls nearly 600,000 asthma inhalers in US

NIAID | Flickr http://bit.ly/2o3Tyv4
NIAID | Flickr http://bit.ly/2o3Tyv4

Posted:Apr 05 2017 12:51PM CDT

Updated:Apr 05 2017 01:31PM CDT

FOX NEWS - A major British drugmaker is recalling more than 593,000 asthma inhalers from U.S. hospitals, pharmacies, retailers and wholesalers after receiving a number of complaints about leakage and packaging. GSK Plc said there are concerns that the Ventolin asthma may deliver fewer doses of the medicine than indicated, Reuters reported.

The defect does not pose an immediate danger to patients, so consumers are not being instructed to return already purchased inhalers. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the recall, Reuters reported.

GSK said the company is working to identify the cause of the problem, but the company’s main plant is continuing to produce the inhalers.

“We currently don’t anticipate a supply impact to Ventolin HFA 200D inhaler as a result of this issue,” GSK said in a statement, according to Reuters. 

More at FOXNews.com


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories