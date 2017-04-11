WATCH: Woman dangles from swinging ride after ride malfunctions

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Apr 11 2017 11:50AM CDT

Updated:Apr 11 2017 03:46PM CDT

PARIS, France - There were terrifying moments for a woman at a festival in France as she fell out of her seat on a ride and went swinging by her feet the entire way down, more than 100 feet.

Bystanders captured the whole ordeal on camera. A couple standing in line at the Foire du Trone carnival in Paris, France say they watched two girls go on the ride, which is like a large swing that starts at the top of a tower about 150 feet in the air.

In the video, the moment the woman's harness comes undone is captured and bystanders begin to scream, unable to help the woman as she swings by.

Two men were eventually able to step in and slow the woman to a stop. Fortunately, she was not injured, but a communications official for the fair says an investigation is now underway.

Investigators say they believe it was human error.

The ride, known as “L’Adrenaline,” has since been shut down by city officials as a “precautionary measure” and will not be in operation for the rest of season, French news outlet BMF reports.


