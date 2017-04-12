Boy injured in San Bernardino school shooting 'recovering very well'

Photo: Facebook / San Bernardino City USD
By: Kelly Taylor

Posted:Apr 12 2017 08:24PM CDT

Updated:Apr 13 2017 06:52AM CDT

(FOX 11) - A 9-year-old boy wounded Monday in a murder-suicide at North Park Elementary in San Bernardino is "recovering very well," according to his parents.

The San Bernardino City Unified School District shared a photo on Facebook of Nolan Brandy with his parents, Leon and Rachel Brandy, saying the family wishes "to thank the community for the outpouring of prayers and support they have received."

Special education teacher Karen Smith, 53, was killed when her estranged husband walked into her classroom and opened fire before turning the gun on himself. Brandy and 8-year-old Jonathan Martinez were behind Smith and also struck. 

Both students were taken to the hospital, where Martinez died. 

"We are grateful,” the Brandy family stated. “Please continue to pray for him and also for Jonathan Martinez’s and Karen Smith's families.”

