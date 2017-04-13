4 bodies found in Long Island park [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption The bodies of four men were discovered at Lowell Ave. and Clinton St. in Central Islip, Long Island. (FOX 5 NY) US & World News 4 bodies found in Long Island park The bodies of four men were discovered at Lowell Ave. and Clinton St. in Central Islip, Long Island. Police say they all appear to be homicide victims. Investigators are considering the possibility that the men were killed by members of the notorious MS-13 gang.

- The bodies of four men were discovered at a park at Lowell Ave. and Clinton St. in Central Islip, Long Island early Thursday.

Suffolk County Police say they all appear to be homicide victims. Investigators are considering the possibility that the men were killed by members of the notorious MS-13 gang.

It is not clear when or how the bodies were dumped in a wooded area. The crime scene is near the Central Islip Recreation Center.

Assistant Police Commissioner Justin Meyers tells Fox 5 News that the victims, "suffered significant trauma through their bodies."

The family of a 16-year-old high school student who has been missing since Tuesday were at the scene trying to get details. They feared that the teen might be among the victims.

No names or ages of the victims were immediately available. Police were expected to hold a news conference later on Thursday to release more details.

The discovery comes several weeks after eight MS-13 gang members were arrested in connection with the beating deaths of two teenage girls. Their bodies were discovered in Brentwood.

That investigation also uncovered the skeletal remains of 3 teenage boys in the same area. Police believe they were victims of the MS-13 gang.

The Suffolk County police say they have arrested 142 MS-13 members since a crackdown that started in September. They say they are working with the FBI and have enhanced patrols in the area.