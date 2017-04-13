U.S. drops largest non nuclear bomb in Afghanistan after Green Beret killed

Posted:Apr 13 2017 11:52AM CDT

Updated:Apr 13 2017 11:52AM CDT

(FOX NEWS) The U.S. military dropped the largest non-nuclear bomb in eastern Afghanistan on Thursday just days after a Green Beret was killed fighting ISIS there, a U.S. defense official confirmed to Fox News.

The GBU-43B, a 21,000-pound conventional bomb, was dropped in Nangarhar Province.

The MAOB (Massive Ordinance Air Blast) is also known as the “Mother Of All bombs.” It was first tested in 2003, but hadn't been used before Thursday.

For comparison, each Tomahawk cruise missile launched at Syria last week was 1,000-pounds each.

READ MORE FROM FOX NEWS HERE


