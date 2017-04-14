'Powerful' USS Carl Vinson steams toward North Korea

The USS Carl Vinson, the guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer and the guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain on deployment to the Western Pacific. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

The USS Carl Vinson, the guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer and the guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain on deployment to the Western Pacific. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown)

The USS Carl Vinson, the guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer and the guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain in a photo exercise with Japanese destroyers. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

The USS Carl Vinson, the guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer and the guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain in a photo exercise with Japanese destroyers. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown)

An MH-60R Sea Hawk from the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78 Blue Hawks preparing to take off from the USS Carl Vinson. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

An MH-60R Sea Hawk from the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78 Blue Hawks preparing to take off from the USS Carl Vinson. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown)

The USS Carl Vinson transiting the South China Sea. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

The USS Carl Vinson transiting the South China Sea. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown)

Sailors assigned to the Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 136 'Gauntlets' prepare an EA-18G Growler for flight on the USS Carl Vinson. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Sailors assigned to the Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 136 'Gauntlets' prepare an EA-18G Growler for flight on the USS Carl Vinson. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown)

The USS Carl Vinson, the guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer and the guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain on deployment to the Western Pacific. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown)
The USS Carl Vinson, the guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer and the guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain in a photo exercise with Japanese destroyers. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown)
An MH-60R Sea Hawk from the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78 Blue Hawks preparing to take off from the USS Carl Vinson. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown)
The USS Carl Vinson transiting the South China Sea. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown)
Sailors assigned to the Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 136 'Gauntlets' prepare an EA-18G Growler for flight on the USS Carl Vinson. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matt Brown)

Posted:Apr 14 2017 12:37PM CDT

Updated:Apr 14 2017 12:37PM CDT

(FoxNews.com) - At a time when experts warn that North Korea’s nuclear test site is “primed and ready,” President Donald Trump on Wednesday told the Fox Business Network, “We are sending an armada, very powerful. We have submarines, very powerful, far more powerful than the aircraft carrier.”

The president said about Kim Jong-un’s threats against U.S. warships, “We have the best military people on Earth. And I will say this: He is doing the wrong thing.”

This Saturday marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of Kim Il-sung, “eternal president” of North Korea, and grandfather of Kim Jong-un. Historically, Pyongyang has launched missile tests around important dates on the North Korean calendar.

The “armada,” officially called the U.S. Navy’s Carrier Strike Group 1, is currently making its way toward North Korea. The strike group is led by the flagship U.S.S. Carl Vinson, which was commissioned in 1982, and since has had a long and rich history. Often called “America's Favorite Aircraft Carrier”, the San Diego-based ship was named for Rep. Carl Vinson, a Democrat from Georgia.

Read the full story on FoxNews.com.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories