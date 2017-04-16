Animal Adventure Park launches vote to name April's baby boy

Posted:Apr 16 2017 07:47AM CDT

Updated:Apr 16 2017 02:23PM CDT

NEW YORK - Animal Adventure Park is letting the public choose the name of April and Oliver's baby boy.

Millions tuned in as April gave birth at 9:53 a.m., Saturday April 15th. 

“We have a baby boy; and he will need a name!” read a caption posted on the park’s Facebook page.

According to their website, the public can submit potential names for the male calf and/or vote for their favorite names. Votes are $1 each, with a minimum of 5 votes. The first phase of the promotion began Saturday, and will last for 10 days. To vote, click here.

Once that ends, the top ten names will be revealed. 

A second phase of voting will begin to select the winning name, and that phase will last for five days.

This is a fundraising vote, and proceeds from the voting will be split among three recipients, as explained by the park in a Facebook post:

