Cleveland police hunting for man who killed a stranger on Facebook Live

Posted:Apr 16 2017 03:44PM CDT

Updated:Apr 16 2017 08:00PM CDT

CLEVELAND, Ohio (Fox 32 News) - Cleveland Police are hunting for a man who killed an elderly stranger on Easter Sunday and broadcast the murder via Facebook Live.

Police said the suspect is named Steve Stephens. In a post on the department's website, officers wrote:

"Cleveland Police are currently investigating a homicide at 635 E. 93. Suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides which are yet to be verified.  

Suspect in this case is a bm [black male] Steve Stephens 6’1 244 bald with a full beard. Wearing dark blue and grey or black striped polo shirt. White or cream colored SUV. Armed and dangerous. If seen call 9-1-1. Do not approach."

Police said he is driving a white Ford Fusion with temporary plates.

Archived video shows the suspect asking Robert Goodwin, 74, "Can you do me a favor? Can you say 'Joy Lane'? She's the reason why this is about to happen to you."

Then in the video, the suspect shoots Goodwin in the head.

Goodwin's family told reporters that he had just left an Easter meal with his children and was walking home when he was shot.

"This man was a good man," said his son, who was too broken up to even give his name. "I hate that he's gone. It's not real."

Staff and students at Cleveland State University were told Sunday afternoon to stay inside as police hunted for the killer.


