Officials: Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez kills himself in prison

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Apr 19 2017 05:41AM CDT

Updated:Apr 19 2017 08:29AM CDT

SHIRLEY, Mass. (FOX 13) - The Department of Corrections says Aaron Hernandez, convicted killer and former NFL player, killed himself in prison overnight. 

According to a statement released by Christopher Fallon, the Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Communications of the Massachusetts Department of Correction, Hernandez was discovered hanged in his cell at approximately 3:05 a.m. Wednesday morning. 

Lifesaving techniques were attempted on Hernandez, and he was transported to the hospital. He was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m. 

Hernandez was in a single cell in the prison's general population housing unit. Officials say he used a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window to hang himself. He also attempted to block the door from the inside by jamming the door with various items. 

The Massachusetts State Police are on scene and the investigation continues. 

 


