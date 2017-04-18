30 pounds of liquid meth found in green tea bottles in Newnan

Posted:Apr 18 2017 03:13PM CDT

Updated:Apr 19 2017 10:21AM CDT

NEWNAN, Ga. - A couple is facing drug trafficking charges after police discovered 30 pounds of liquid methamphetamine stored in Lipton Green Tea bottles inside their vehicle in Newnan.

Rafael De La Cruz, 30, and wife Abigail Valles, 29, both face narcotics trafficking charges.

Police say officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in a Walmart parking lot on Bullsboro Drive Saturday. Once on the scene, officers approached the car and spoke with the driver, identified as Cruz.

Police say Cruz appeared nervous and gave consent to a search of his vehicle. In the backseat, officers discovered a black duffel bag containing 24 Lipton Green Tea bottles filled with meth.

Police say Cruz and Valles had driven from Laredo, Texas to deliver the narcotics to a person in Sandy Springs for $5,000. Valles admitted to police that they had been caught three times in the past for drug trafficking.

According to police, Cruz said the drugs originated with the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico.

Cruz and Valles are being held at Coweta County Jail without bond.

