World goes purple for Prince

I-35W Bridge in Minneapolis / Photo courtesy of Greg Kellogg
 
I-35W Bridge in Minneapolis / Photo courtesy of Greg Kellogg

U.S. Bank Stadium / Photo courtesy of U.S .Bank Stadium
 
U.S. Bank Stadium / Photo courtesy of U.S .Bank Stadium

IDS Center in downtown Minneapolis / Photo courtesy of Greg Kellogg
 
IDS Center in downtown Minneapolis / Photo courtesy of Greg Kellogg

Lowry Avenue Bridge / Photo courtesy of Gregg Kellogg
 
Lowry Avenue Bridge / Photo courtesy of Gregg Kellogg

I-35W Bridge / Photo by Gregg Kellogg
 
I-35W Bridge / Photo by Gregg Kellogg

Minneapolis skyline / Photo courtesy of Greg Kellogg 
 
Minneapolis skyline / Photo courtesy of Greg Kellogg 

By: KMSP

Posted:Apr 21 2017 08:43AM CDT

Updated:Apr 21 2017 11:19AM CDT

(KMSP) - Minneapolis landmarks glowed purple on Friday to honor the life of music legend and longtime Minnesotan Prince, who died one year ago on April 21, 2016. 

Gov. Mark Dayton declared Friday, April 21 "Prince Day" in Minnesota and ordered the I-35W Bridge in Minneapolis to be lit in purple throughout the weekend. The Lowry Avenue Bridge, IDS Center and U.S. Bank Stadium were also illuminated with Prince's signature color. 

Prince fans all over the world are showing their love for the Purple One on the anniversary of his death. Many have made the pilgrimage to Paisley Park for the three-day Celebration 2017, while more will head to First Avenue, the iconic club where Prince frequently performed, to honor him with an all-night dance party. 

Here are 9 more ways to celebrate Prince this weekend. 


