Feds prep for nuclear attack in NJ

Posted:Apr 26 2017 07:52AM CDT

Updated:Apr 27 2017 09:41AM CDT

NEW JERSEY (FOX5NY) - Federal authorities are running nuclear response drills at MetLife Stadium in northern New Jersey.

Homeland Security and FEMA are conducting Operation Gotham Shield.  The purpose is to practice how to assess, treat and evacuate victims during a potential nuclear attack in the New York City area.

The drills simulate a scenario in which a 10,000 ton improvised nuclear device goes off on the New Jersey side of the Lincoln Tunnel.

MetLife Stadium is serving as the primary response center during the multi-day drills.  The stadium is in East Rutherford, about 15 minutes outside of Manhattan.

The New Jersey and New York emergency management organizations are also taking part.

The exercise is part of several that are taking place along the Northeast Corridor.  Other drills are taking place in Washington, D.C. and Albany.

Federal authorities say the drills are not in response to any current events, including possible threats from North Korea.

This drill follows an exercise in October called Northern Lights that took place in Minnesota.


