Sinkhole forms along interstate near Walt Disney World

Posted:Apr 27 2017 05:43PM CDT

Updated:Apr 28 2017 11:43AM CDT

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Authorities are assessing a sinkhole in the median of Interstate 4, near Walt Disney World​.  It is located at the World Drive interchange and is delaying westbound traffic.

"It is 10 feet deep and 15 feet in diameter," explained Florida Department of Transportation spokesman Steve Olson.  "FDOT crews are securing the area and will continue to monitor it."

This is a developing story.  Check back for updates. 


