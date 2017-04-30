Multiple brush fires break out in Riverside, San Bernardino counties

- Fire crews were battling multiple brush fires Sunday evening in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Officials said the Riverside County fire, dubbed "Opera Fire," had burned about 300 acres and was 5 percent contained as of 6:15 p.m. Sunday.

A separate fire broke out in the Cajon Pass, being called the "Tower Fire" on social media.

As of 7 p.m., it had burned 200 acres and was 10 percent contained, according to the San Bernardino National Forest Twitter account.

