WATCH: April's baby giraffe has a name

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:May 01 2017 07:55AM CDT

Updated:May 01 2017 09:09AM CDT

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (FOX 13) - The internet’s favorite giraffe now has a name. April’s baby boy will be called Tajiri, based on the result of an online vote.

Animal Adventure Park in New York gave fans the chance to vote for the baby’s name.  Two rounds of voting – at $1 per vote – resulted in 10 finalists, the park announced this weekend:

"Alyssa's Choice"
Apollo
Geoffrey
Gio
Harpur
Noah
Ollie
Patch
Patches
Unity

According to the park, ‘Alyssa’s Choice’ won the vote, and she chose the name Tajiri, or "Taj" for short.  The results were announced this morning.

April, and later, Tajiri, became internet sensations when the park put up a live streaming camera in her pen.  Millions of people watched the last several weeks of her pregnancy and, ultimately, the baby’s birth.

Money raised by the vote Giraffe Conservation Foundation, Ava's Little Heroes, and the park itself.


