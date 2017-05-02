VIDEO: Passengers caught in violent pre-flight brawl aboard ANA flight from Tokyo to LAX US & World News VIDEO: Passengers caught in violent pre-flight brawl aboard ANA flight from Tokyo to LAX A violent scene was recorded on cell phone when two men engaged in a brawl onboard a Japanese airliner getting ready to take off from Tokyo to LAX.

This happened at Tokyo's Narita Airport just before the ANA flight was getting ready to leave for Los Angeles on Monday night.

According to the man who shot this video...the 44-year old man in the red shirt was the instigator.

No one is sure what triggered the incident, but the man in the red shirt was believed to have been intoxicated and resisted when asked to leave the plane. He then reportedly struck a female passenger before a verbal argument began with the other man wearing a dark colored shirt.

After the scuffle, he eventually left the plane and was arrested and charged with assault by Japanese police.

The plane finally took off an hour and a half after the incident.

