Small plane crashes on busy road in Washington state

Posted:May 02 2017 06:20PM CDT

Updated:May 03 2017 06:36AM CDT

MUKILTEO, Wash. (FOX 13) - Officials in Washington state are working to clear the debris of a small plane crash on a roadway next to shops and a hotel. 

Mukilteo Police said there were no injuries after a small aircraft went down, but several vehicles were damaged.

Police first reported the plane going down just after 6:30 p.m. EST.  The plane went down on Harbour Pointe Boulevard east of Cyrus Way in Mukilteo. 

Traffic could be seen backed up on several roadways surrounding the crash site.


