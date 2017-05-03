U.S. Air Force launches another long-range missile into Pacific

For the second time in a week, the U.S. Air Force test launched another long-range ballistic missile on Wednesday morning, flying more than 4,000 miles from a base in California before splashing down in the Pacific near the Marshall Islands.

The launch came just days after North Korea attempted a missile test of its own -- but failed -- with tensions high in the region.

>>VIDEO: U.S. Air Force conducts second long-range missile test

The Minuteman III missile was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California by a team in Montana shortly after 3 a.m. ET, the Air Force said in a statement. Officials said the launch was planned years in advance and was not related to North Korea's new threats.

"The tests are scheduled 3-5 years in advance, and it can take up to a year to plan and prepare for each launch," Linda Frost, a U.S. Air Force spokesperson, told Fox News. "...GT 222, held this morning, had already been scheduled. The command typically schedules four launches a year."

A launch that occurred last week was actually one that had been delayed from November due to brush fires in California.

Read more + video at FOXNews.com

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com