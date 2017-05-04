Md. girl with Down syndrome voted prom queen

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:May 04 2017 07:52PM CDT

Updated:May 05 2017 10:35AM CDT

CLEAR SPRING, Md. - A Maryland girl with Down syndrome received a huge honor from her fellow classmates as she gets closer to finishing her high school career.

Abby Angles is a senior at Clear Spring High School in Washington County. The 18-year-old attended her prom last Saturday at the Springfield Farm in Williamsport.

Active at her school, in her community and at her church, it was no surprise that she was voted prom queen by her fellow students.

Angles is set to graduate in June and will attend Hagerstown Community College. She will take part in their Continuing Education and Workforce Development program.

Congratulations Abby and continue to keep showing why you are truly royalty!


