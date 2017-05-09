Student with Down syndrome gets accepted to college in heartwarming video

(Facebook)
(Facebook)

Posted:May 09 2017 11:44AM CDT

Updated:May 09 2017 01:50PM CDT

“Let’s see if you got in,” Heather Griffith says off camera.

Heather is Keith Griffith’s mom. Her son, who has Down syndrome, has applied to a program at the University of South Alabama, which helps students with disabilities learn how to live independently and acquire job search skills.

Keith opens up the envelope. Just before unfolding the letter detailing the college’s decision, Keith looks up at his mom. “I love you,” he says.

His mom returns the sentiment, then adds “Let’s see what it says.”

Keith looks up at his mom in amazement.

“Congratulations,” it reads. “You have been admitted into PASSAGE USA Certificate Program for the Fall 2017 semester.

“What about that buddy?” Heather says.

Keith gets up to hug his mom.

“I’m so proud of you,” she says.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories