15-year-old graduates college ahead of high school

By: Natalie Fultz

Posted:May 09 2017 05:21PM CDT

Updated:May 09 2017 09:16PM CDT

CLEVELAND, Ga. - Double congratulations are in order for one Georgia Teen.

Fifteen-year-old Christie Taylor graduated from the University of North Georgia Saturday, but she has not received her high school diploma... yet.

"I was homeschooled, then went to middle school, but after eighth grade, I scored high on MAP tests in every class and had one of highest percent averages so the school said I could go on to college," Taylor said. "Every class I take here counts as double at my high school, so while pursuing my degrees I am simultaneously filling the requirements for my diploma."

Taylor said she has never taken one class at her high school, in fact, she was only 13 when she enrolled at the University.

"I went from friends with their first boyfriends to friends with their first husband," Taylor said. "I remember when I told my mom I wanted to go to college she said 'no' but after a while she finally let me apply. It's been amazing. Definitely, unique-I was the only one who had parent pick up. If I wanted to meet friends at fast food restaurant, my mom would have to drive me."

Taylor said she plans on returning to get her Bachelor's degree. In the fall she will be working as teaching assistant and on the research team for the chemistry department.


