Full 'Flower' moon on Wednesday

Photo: Steve Roake
Photo: Steve Roake
By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:May 09 2017 04:36PM CDT

Updated:May 10 2017 06:28AM CDT

TAMPA, Fla. - A full "flower" moon will brighten the night skies on Wednesday night, May 10th.

Native Americans named the May full moon the "flower" moon because the month marks a time of increased fertility with the warmer temperatures and the plants in bloom.

Depending on the tribe, the moon is also called the "Mother's Moon," "Milk Moon," and "Corn Planting Moon," according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.

The moon will be at its fullest at 5:42 p.m, though it won't be seen rising over Tampa until 8:05 p.m. 

CLICK HERE to check when the moon will rise in set in your area.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories