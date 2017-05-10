Trump says Comey 'was not doing a good job'

Posted:May 10 2017 10:58AM CDT

Updated:May 10 2017 11:31AM CDT

WASHINGTON - (AP) -- In his first public remarks about his firing Tuesday of FBI Director James Comey, President Donald Trump said the ousted FBI chief "was not doing a good job."

Trump briefly spoke to reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday after a closed meeting with Russia's foreign minister. His remarks come as the White House is defending the decision to dismiss Comey. Administration officials have said the firing was not related to the investigation into possible contacts between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia.

Trump was joined by Henry Kissinger, former secretary of state and national security adviser under President Richard Nixon.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


