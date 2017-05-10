FHP: Toddler dies after being run over by girl, 12

Posted:May 10 2017 08:23PM CDT

Updated:May 11 2017 10:33AM CDT

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - A 2-year-old boy is dead after he was run over in his driveway in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.  

Troopers say a 12-year-old girl was behind the wheel of the SUV that backed over the child at a home on trafalgar Drive in South Orange County around 6:25  p.m.  It remains unclear what circumstances led to the child's death, or how the vehicle shifted into reverse. 

The child was transported to Nemours Children's Hospital and then to Osceola Regional Medical Center, where he died.   

FOX 35 has a crew at the scene gathering information.  We will have a live report during FOX 35 News at 10 p.m.


