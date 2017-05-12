Police: Man wanted for beating up blind woman

Posted:May 12 2017 07:58PM CDT

Updated:May 12 2017 07:58PM CDT

FOX 32 NEWS - Police in Georgia are searching for a man who allegedly beat up a blind woman.

Charles Brandon Ayers, 37, is accused of beating Tammy Usher over the course of three days. He was last seen on April 29 after he dropped Usher off at a truck stop in Emerson, WGCL reports.

Police say Ayers and Usher were lifelong acquaintances.

Ayers could be traveling in a silver 1999 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup with the Goergia license plate of RFZ5853.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office at 770-443-3049 or by calling Crime Stoppers.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories