Police K9 shot and wounded while protecting human partner

Posted:May 13 2017 07:30PM CDT

Updated:May 13 2017 07:30PM CDT

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida (Fox 32 News) - A police canine is home from the veterinary hospital after being shot while protecting his human partner.

Palm Beach County (Florida) Sheriff's Office K9 Casper was on the job when he and his partner were called to a robbery on Friday.

The suspect, Philip Oshea, 49, opened fire at deputies, police said. They shot and killed him.

Casper was wounded during the shootout. None of the officers was injured, which police said in part was thanks to Kasper's bravery.

The dog had to undergo surgery and was brought home this weekend.

Police said the suspect was also wanted in North Carolina.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories