Suicide rate doubles among children and teens, experts warn

Posted:May 14 2017 06:14PM CDT

Updated:May 14 2017 06:14PM CDT

The number of children and teens being admitted to U.S. hospitals for suicidal thoughts or actions is more than double what it was nearly a decade ago, according to a new study.  And one expert is now warning that the "alarming trends" could persist if more isn't done to reverse them.

The study, which was presented at the Pediatric Academic Societies Meeting, was based on data from 32 U.S. children's hospitals between 2008-2015. In that period, there were more than 118,000 hospital visits during which children and teens aged 5-17 were admitted "with thoughts of suicide or self-harm."

Researchers suggest that not only did the number of total encounters more than double over the course of the study, there were increases in every age group.

Gregory Plemmons, MD, the lead author of the study and an associate professor of pediatrics at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, suggests "[r]esearch to understand factors contributing to these alarming trends is urgently needed,” adding that increased awareness among staff at children’s hospitals should also be a priority. 

Read more on FOX NEWS


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories