26 children on board charter bus that overturned on northeastern Maryland highway

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:May 15 2017 09:57AM CDT

Updated:May 15 2017 12:01PM CDT

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. - Maryland State Police say 26 children were on board a bus that overturned on Interstate 95 in northeastern Maryland.  

Police said in a tweet that one child and one adult were flown to hospitals Monday morning after the bus overturned in the Havre de Grace area. No deaths have been reported. Three chaperones and a driver were also on the bus. 

Police say some of the injured were taken by ambulance to area hospitals and others are still on the scene being examined. Police did not give details of the patients' conditions, but the Susquehanna Hose Company tweeted that two critically injured patients were flown to hospitals. 

Police say the cause of the crash isn't yet known. They say a car was involved, and the driver is being interviewed.

 Southbound I-95 is expected to remain closed into the afternoon.


