Plane crashes in Bergen County, New Jersey

By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted:May 15 2017 02:57PM CDT

Updated:May 15 2017 06:07PM CDT

NEW JERSEY (FOX 5 NEWS) - A jet crashed into a building in Bergen County, New Jersey, Monday afternoon, an official said.

The Learjet Model 35 crashed on approach to Runway 1 at Teterboro Airport at about 3:30 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. It hit near a public workers building on Kero Road in Carlstadt at about 3:30 p.m., according to the Bergen County Police Department. That is less than a mile from the airport. Several buildings caught fire, according to Carlstadt Police.

Two crew members are dead, Carlstadt Police said. No one else was on board.

Carlstadt Mayor Craig Lahullier said all of the town's employees had left for the day, so no one on the ground was hurt.

The jet was heading from Philadelphia International Airport to Teterboro, the FAA said. A team from the FAA was heading to the site to investigate.

Several hours after the crash, Teterboro Airport reopened to departing flights but is closed to arriving flights until further notice, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the airport.

Wind gusts of 30 mph were reported in the area at the time of the crash, but it is unknown if that was a factor.

Learjet Model 35 is a small business jet, which is crewed by a pilot and copilot and carries up to eight passengers.

With the AP.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories