Police officer shot in New York village

Posted:May 16 2017 10:03AM CDT

Updated:May 16 2017 10:28AM CDT

NEW YORK (FOX5NY) - New York State Police are investigating the shooting of a police officer in the Village of Maybrook, New York.   The extend of their injuries are unknown at this time but Fox News reported that the officer was hit in the chest.

State Troopers, State Police investigators and a negotiator are on scene.  A subject is barricaded in a residence at this time, according to state police.

They say that the investigation is ongoing and no other details were immediately available, including the name of the officer who was shot.

Maybrook is a community of about 3,000 people in Orange County, about 70 miles outside of New York City.


