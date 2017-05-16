Tempe police officer, suspect injured in officer-involved shooting

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:May 16 2017 09:48AM CDT

Updated:May 16 2017 10:28AM CDT

TEMPE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - A Tempe police officer has non-life threatening injures and a suspect has been hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting.

Tempe police say the shooting happened on Tuesday morning near Rural and Southern.

>>LIVE video from the scene: https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1372443572804186/

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories