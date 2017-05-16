Secret Service: Person in custody after trying to get over bike rack outside White House

- The Secret Service says a person has been taken into custody after the suspect attempted to jump the bike rack outside of the White House.

The incident took place Tuesday afternoon along the North Fence Line along Pennsylvania Avenue.

VIDEO: Secret Service agents running towards North fence of the White House pic.twitter.com/Y7c8uZPzSX — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) May 16, 2017

Stay with FOX 5 News and FOX5DC.COM for the latest on this story.