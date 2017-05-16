1-year-old found in bucket of water, rushed to hospital

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:May 16 2017 11:37AM CDT

Updated:May 16 2017 04:09PM CDT

PHOENIX (KSAZ) -

Firefighters say a 1-year-old has been rushed to the hospital after being found submerged in a bucket of water.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the little girl was found in a bucket of water in the backyard of a home near State Route 51 and Union Hills on Tuesday morning.

The child's parents were home at the time of the incident and the little girl has been transported to Phoenix Children's Hospital in extremely critical condition.

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.

 


