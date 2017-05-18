Former Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes dies at 77

Posted:May 18 2017 07:52AM CDT

Updated:May 18 2017 09:23AM CDT

(Fox News) - Roger Ailes, who built Fox News into a cable powerhouse before leaving amid sexual harrassment allegations, has died at the age of 77. The cause of death was not immediately released.

The Ohio-born television pioneer was a confidante of presidents and an acknowledged master of communications. He founded Fox News in 1996 and built it into the nation's long-running No. 1 cable news network.  Ailes resigned from Fox in July amid charges of sexual harassment. 

His widow, Elizabeth Ailes, confirmed the news in a statement.

"I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning," the statement read. "Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many. He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise—and to give back."

