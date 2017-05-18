Man recounts taking down Times Square driver

By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted:May 18 2017 12:32PM CDT

Updated:May 18 2017 02:49PM CDT

NEW YORK (FOX5NY) - A man who was in Times Square when a vehicle plowed into pedestrians Thursday killing one person and injuring 22 others says he chased after the driver to stop him.

Jared Sabater told Fox 5 News that he was one of at least seven men who ran after Ricardo Rojas, 26, as he attempted to get away.

"There were about 7-8 guys that couldn't hold him. That's when the police arrived and we backed down. He was a big boy. A big-boned up. One of the guys pulled his shirt," said Sabater.

Sabater says he was nearly hit by the vehicle.

"I jumped. I was shaken," said Sabater.

Rojas was arrested and was being tested for drugs and alcohol by the NYPD.   He was identified as a Navy veteran with two prior arrests for driving while intoxicated.

Witnesses said Rojas appeared to be intoxicated and was driving the wrong way and on a sidewalk for three blocks in the crowed tourist hot spot in Midtown Manhattan.\

READ MORE:  Driver plows into Times Square crowd


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories