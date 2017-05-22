Community mourns teen fatally struck by tree on camping trip

Posted:May 22 2017 08:33AM CDT

Updated:May 22 2017 04:29PM CDT

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A metro Atlanta teenager has passed away after a tree fell on her and severely injured her during a camping trip last week.

Joelle Dalgleish, a sophomore at Harrison High School in Kennesaw, died Sunday morning, according to school officials. She died two days after a tree snapped and fell on her at a state park Friday night. 

App users: Click here to watch story

Following Dalgleish's death, Harrison High School Principal Ashlynn Campbell released a letter to Harrison families on the school's website. It reads, in part: 

"With a heavy heart, I must inform you that we have unexpectedly lost a member of our Harrison family. Joelle Dalgleish, a 10th grader, passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2017, following a tragic accident when a tree fell on her at a campground on Friday night.

Joelle was a valued member of the Harrison community. She was on our school's cross-country team. We will remember Joelle as a generous young lady, whose smile and infectious laughter brought happiness to many students and teachers at our school. Joelle was a dedicated student and well loved by her peers and teachers.

On behalf of all members of the Harrison staff, our deepest condolences are with the Dalgleish family and friends during this difficult time. We know that Joelle’s friends and classmates will be deeply saddened, and we are prepared to help students as needed."

Principal Campbell said grief counselors will be on hand at Harrison High as Dalgleish's classmates cope with her sudden death.

Her family released a copy of her final blog post from before she left for the camping trip.

App Users click here to watch Joelle's final blog post

"Just know that we are here to support all of our Hoyas," Campbell said. 

A community vigil for Dalgleish is planned for Monday evening. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories