United Kingdom leaders, celebrities react to deadly incident at Ariana Grande Concert in Manchester

Posted: May 22 2017 09:26PM CDT

Updated: May 23 2017 06:30AM CDT

Leaders and celebrities in the United Kingdom are reacting to news of a deadly incident at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

As of Monday evening, 19 people were dead, according to Greater Manchester Police officials.

Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn 

 

Liberal Democrat Leader Tim Farron

 

Manchester City Council

Ariana Grande

 

Scooter Braun, Ariana Grande's manager

 

Republic Records, Ariana Grande's record label

 

Niall Horan, former One Direction member

 

Harry Styles, former One Direction Member

 

Katy Perry

 

Toni Braxton

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories