UK police arrest 23-year-old man in connection with Manchester attack

Posted: May 23 2017 06:13AM CDT

Updated: May 23 2017 06:31AM CDT

MANCHESTER, England (AP) - Greater Manchester Police say they have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the apparent suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in the city.

Police say the man was arrested in south Manchester Tuesday, a day after the explosion killed 22 people and injured 59, many of them teenagers.

They did not provide details.

Police also said officials arrested a man at the Arndale shopping center in central Manchester -- but that the arrest is not believed to be connected to Monday night's attack.

