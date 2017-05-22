Dog seen in viral video up for adoption

Posted: May 22 2017 04:14PM CDT

Updated: May 23 2017 02:08PM CDT

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. - It was a viral video that made many people cringe, but it hopefully soon will have a happy ending.

Meeko the dog was seen on video earlier this year and appears to be beaten by a frying pan. Gordon County officials arrested a 19-year-old woman in connection to that video back in March.

Since then, Meeko has been on the mend recovering from injuries and is said to be thriving.

Meeko is doing so well he is now seeking a forever family.

Anyone interested in giving Meeko a loving forever home can contact the Country Livin' Pet Rescue of Georgia through their Facebook page.

RELATED: Woman arrested after video surfaces

