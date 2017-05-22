Police investigate hazing, sexual assault at Carleton College

- Northfield police are investigating an alleged sexual assault that happened after the hazing incident last month at Carleton College. Thirteen students were suspended as a result of the hazing incident.

Carleton College confirms the incident on April 28 involved "extreme alcohol consumption as part of an initiation into a secret, co-ed social club."

The incident occurred on and around campus, and one student said it was a scavenger hunt at campus landmarks.

“It’s definitely got some of the people I know kind of rattled,” said Murphy Nosanchuk. “You gotta be careful because there're consequences for this kind of stuff.”

Gillian Applegate said she knows some of the students involved in the incident and that she says some feel the punishment is unfair.

“I think a lot of them are realizing that it may not have been the right thing to do,” she said.

The college and Northfield police are also investigating an allegation of sexual assault that occurred after the hazing incident. Applegate said she knows the accuser, too.

“I believe her, and I think a lot of people do,” she said. “And I think a lot of people are standing by her because it was a painful experience.”

The situation has rattled students in the final weeks of classes, with some hoping it leads to lasting change on campus.

“Hopefully people will demonstrate a bit of introspection on the impact their actions have on others,” said Johnny Kapsiak.

“I think that most of the people involved aren't bad people, but a lot of them didn't make the best choices that night,” Applegate said.

Applegate says some of those students may appeal their suspensions.

Sanctions also include alcohol education and community service.