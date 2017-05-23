Cops in New York warn about drugs that look like candy

By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted: May 23 2017 03:22PM CDT

Updated: May 23 2017 05:55PM CDT

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NEWS) - Authorities in a city in upstate New York are concerned that drugs that look like candy may soon hit the community.

Police in Elmira, a city in the Southern Tier, issued a press release with the subject line "Candy warning- Danger to children" about a narcotic trend that "may be present in the area."

Illegal drug makers are pushing pills that look very similar to colorful SweeTarts candies, Elmira's detective bureau warned in the press release.

"The narcotic form may have actual imprints (generic or name brand) to assist is [sic] disguising the true identity of the substance. The candy like doses have been found to have substances such as Xanax and Heroin," Captain Anthony Alvernaz wrote in the release.

Elmira cops want the public to call in tips about these candy drugs. Elmira police have not responded to a message from Fox5NY.com asking if they have seized any of these drugs in the city.

Police in a community in Indiana seized about 100 drug-laced candies this month, Fox59.com reported. It is not clear if this seizure prompted the Elmira Police Department to issue its warning.

Drugs made to look like candies aren't a new phenomenon. Ecstasy is usually distributed as colorful tablets that are often hidden among real candies, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

