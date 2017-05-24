Video shows South Florida teacher kissing student

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: May 24 2017 10:14AM CDT

Updated: May 24 2017 12:53PM CDT

BOCA RATON (FOX NEWS) - Florida police have now released surveillance video of a teacher kissing his student on the lips.

Last week, fourth grade teacher Brian Kornbluth pleaded guilty to a battery charge after being accused of kissing students in his classroom.

Tuesday, Boca Raton police released surveillance video of the 28-year-old educator kissing a 10-year-old boy -- on the lips -- inside a Somerset Academy Charter School classroom.

According to police, the boy in the video and his sister told officers they went to Kornbluth's classroom to get gummy bears, and the teacher kissed both of them on the lips.

Kornbluth denied kissing the girl and admitted to kissing the boy.  Police arrested him back in February.  

Kornbluth's attorney says he is not currently teaching but hopes to continue his career as an educator, which she says he is allowed to do while on probation.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories