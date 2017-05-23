VIDEO: Man assaults woman on stairs outside Santa Ana bar

- Police on Tuesday released surveillance video of an attempted rape of a woman outside a downtown Santa Ana bar in the hopes it will generate tips leading to an arrest.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES

Security video was released on Tuesday of the frightening confrontation between the woman and her assailant.

The 26-year-old victim called police about 3 a.m. Sunday to say a man had removed her clothes and attempted to sexually assault her before she managed to get away, according to Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.

She struck him in an attempt to fight him off as he grabbed her and dragged her down the stairs.

The woman managed to continue resisting the suspect until he ran off. But police are very concerned about the nature of this attack.

The woman said she had been drinking in the downtown area and had just used the restroom at the Proof Bar at 215 N. Broadway when she was confronted as she exited the lounge, Bertagna said.

Officials believe that the man is recognizable from these videos and hope someone spots him and turns him in.

They also want to spread the message to young women…if they're out partying at night – “buddy up” and stay with friends.

Don't let yourself get caught alone.

Anyone with information was asked to call Orange County Crime Stoppers, which accepts anonymous tips, at (855) TIP-OCCS.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.