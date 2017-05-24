Tattooed 'Joker' accused of pointing gun at traffic

Posted: May 24 2017 07:00PM CDT

Updated: May 25 2017 10:27AM CDT

MIAMI (AP) - Police in Florida have managed to arrest the Joker without Batman's help following reports of a green-haired man with tattoos on his face pointing a gun at traffic.

A Miami-Dade police report says 29-year-old Lawrence Sullivan was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with carrying a concealed firearm. A booking photo shows the word "Joker" and a knife-pierced Batman symbol across Sullivan's forehead, while tattoos of long, stitched cuts are on each side of his mouth. His green hair matches that of the comic book and movie villain.

Police say officers found a loaded handgun on the self-described "tattoo model."

Sullivan was being held on $5,000 bail. Jail records didn't list an attorney.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories