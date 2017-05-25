Pre-packaged waffle and turkey sausage meals recalled

Posted: May 25 2017 09:24PM CDT

Updated: May 26 2017 06:32AM CDT

ATLANTA - Thousands of pounds of pre-packaged waffle and turkey sausage meals are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

The USDA put out a warning for the Golden Gourmet waffles and turkey sausage frozen entree trays.

Officials said the trays of concern would have been produced and packaged at the end of this past December.

Golden Gourmet's supplier, U.S. Foods sent a letter out this month notifying them of the possible contamination.

Consuming listeria bacteria can lead to a serious infection of Listeriosis.

Click here for more on the recall from the USDA

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories