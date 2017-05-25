MnDOT 'crash truck' struck by DUI suspect on Hwy 77, protecting 10 workers

- A suspected drunk driver hit a MnDOT “crash truck” on Highway 77, just south of Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota early Thursday morning.

The crash truck was one of three MnDOT vehicles on the highway with a crew of 10 workers who were replacing guardrails overnight. The crash was reported at 3:25 a.m. on southbound Highway 77 near Old Shakopee Road. The truck was specifically placed behind the workers to protect them from an incident like this – and the truck did its job.

The suspected drunk driver, a 27-year-old Eagan man, struck two of the MnDOT trucks, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The driver was trapped in his vehicle and had to be cut out before he was transported by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

A blood draw was taken by search warrant and the driver faces possible charges of second-degree DWI and criminal vehicular operation.

MnDOT spokesman Dave Aeikens said the crew’s trucks had flashing lights and a big, illuminated “move over” arrow sign flashing at the time of the crash.

Caution in work zones during Memorial Day weekend

Summer road construction in already in full swing. Please use extra caution while driving through highway work zones.

Drivers may encounter bypasses, lane closures and detours over the holiday weekend. Be prepared for slower moving traffic, think about alternate routes, and call 5-1-1 or go to www.511mn.org to get information about road construction detours.

Highway projects that may affect weekend travel May 26-29 include:

Twin Cities

Interstate 94 between St. Paul and Maplewood – lane closures and ramp closures

I-94 between Minneapolis and Brooklyn Center – lane closures and slow traffic

Highway 169 Golden Valley to Edina – detour

I-694 between Arden Hills and Vadnais Heights – two lanes in each direction, eastbound lanes separated by concrete median barrier

Central Minnesota

Highway 25 Foley – detour

Highway 27 closed west of Osakis over I-94 – detour

Highway 71 closed in Elrosa – detour

Highway 238 Albany to Upsala – detour

Highway 371 Nisswa to Jenkins – two way traffic, shoulder closures, County Road 16 detour Northern Minnesota

Hwy 1/Hwy169 Eagles Nest project – lane closures, flaggers

Highway 10 in Detroit Lakes – lane closures

I-35 northern Pine County and southern Carlton County – traffic restricted to one lane in each direction

I-35 over Hwy 61 in Carlton County – traffic restricted to one lane in each direction

Highway 53 relocation project in Virginia – single lane in each direction

Hwy 61 in Beaver Bay – single lane traffic in each direction

Hwy 169, Hwy 37 in Hibbing – bypass construction and lane closures

West central Minnesota

Highway 4 Cosmos – detour

Highway 22 Litchfield – detour

Southern Minnesota

Highway 22 Mapleton to Blue Earth CR 15 – detour

Highway 52 between Rochester and Rosemount – lane closures

I-35 bridge replacements south of Owatonna – single lane in each direction

I-90 between Sherburn and Fairmont – lane and speed restrictions