Newark Airport gives all clear after suspicious package forces evacuation

Posted: May 27 2017 04:40PM CDT

Updated: May 27 2017 06:02PM CDT

NEWARK, NJ (WTXF) -

NEWARK, N.J. (AP/WTXF) -- A suspicious package that forced the partial evacuation of a terminal at Newark Liberty International Airport has been determined not to be a threat.

Police for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey say the suspicious package was found in Terminal A and that a partial evacuation of the departure level occurred.

At 6:08 p.m., the Port Authority confirmed the package was cleared by authorities at Terminal A, noting that passengers should expect some residual delays.

This is a developing story. Stay with Fox 29 for updates.

